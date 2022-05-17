Today's Wordle answer #332: Tuesday, May 17

Have you been looking for the Wordle May 17 (332) answer? Do you ever find yourself in an unhelpful word rut? I know I do. I try a perfectly normal word like "BREAD", it does nothing to help, and for some reason the very best follow-up my brain can conjure is "TREAD" or "DREAD"—that's when I know it's a good idea to come back to Wordle later.

Maybe you had no such trouble, and wanted to browse our Wordle archive instead? No matter why you're here, I can help you out. I've got a clue ready and waiting if you want it, the answer in plain text, and I can even teach first-timers how to play.

Wordle May 17: A helpful hint

This is a pretty common word with something of a philosophical bent, used when talking about life, living—even the act of existing itself. It can be applied to many things, but it probably turns up most often when talking about humans specifically.

Today's Wordle 332 answer

Some days you'll have ten great guesses in mind and none of them are the one you need— let me help you out. The answer to the May 17 (332) Wordle is BEING.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.