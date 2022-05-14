Today's Wordle answer #329: Saturday, May 13

Have you been searching for the Wordle May 14 (329) answer? How often do you run into those unlucky combinations where you've got three letters in the right place but the other two could be pretty much anything? If you ask me it's best to treat those as a chance to flex your Wordle muscle—if you can think of six words that'd fit in two guesses you should give yourself a pat on the back, not berate yourself for picking the wrong ones.

Perhaps today's Wordle gave you no such issues, and you've stopped by to look through our Wordle archive instead? Whatever the reason for your click, I'm here to help. I can give you a hint, the complete answer to today's challenge, and if you'd like to learn how to play I can explain Wordle's rules quickly and clearly.

Wordle May 14: A helpful hint

Today's challenge involves the generic term for a widely used material, something used in whole or part to make cars, cans, and PCs. It's also the name for a particular sort of guitar-heavy music made famous by the likes of Led Zeppelin.

Today's Wordle 329 answer

Sometimes the answer can be so obvious you overthink it—I know I did today. The answer to the May 14 (329) Wordle is METAL.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.