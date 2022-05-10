Today's Wordle answer #325: Tuesday, May 10

Have you been hoping to find the Wordle May 10 (325) answer? Then it's a good thing I'm here to help. Thinking about it, community spirit is all part of Wordle's success, isn't it? Whether we sail through or struggle at least we're all in it together, trying to puzzle out the latest challenge among ourselves.

Maybe you've already cleared today's Wordle and just came by to browse our Wordle archive instead? No matter why you're here, I'm on hand to offer all the assistance you need. I've got a clue ready if you need a little nudge, the answer, and if you've never played Wordle before I can show you how.

Wordle May 10: A helpful hint

We've got a highly specific word today, one used exclusively for a particular kind of lizard. Common outdoor types in some parts of the world and never seen in others outside of specialist pet shops, they're always small and in the eyes of some. Cute.

Today's Wordle 325 answer

No clue? Don't worry about it, I've got the word you're looking for right here. The answer to the May 10 (325) Wordle is GECKO.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.