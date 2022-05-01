Today's Wordle answer #316: Sunday, May 1

Have you been searching for the Wordle May 1 (316) answer? I find a new month is the perfect time for a fresh start, in Wordle as much as anywhere else. Whether I'm thinking of a new technique, a new opener, or maybe just a word I haven't thought to enter into those five little squares before, today's the day to give them a go.

Perhaps you've already decided how you're going to tackle May's Wordles, and just wanted to browse through our Wordle archive instead? I'm here to offer all the help you need. Whether you want a little nudge in the right direction, the full answer, or someone to teach you how to play Wordle, you'll find everything you need below.

Wordle May 1: A helpful hint

Today's word is all about giving something up, although the good news is this particular term usually implies that special something—and it could be anything from a favourite food to a bad habit—has been abstained from by choice. You've got a repeating vowel to consider, too.

Today's Wordle 316 answer

Let's make sure your next month of Wordle gets off on the right foot. The Wordle May 1 (316) answer is FORGO.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.