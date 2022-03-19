Today's Wordle answer #273: Saturday, March 19

Trying to figure out what the Wordle March 19 (273) answer is? Depending on the day, it feels like Wordle is sitting on both of my shoulders. One side is cheering for my brain and encouraging me to think critically, while the other tells me I need to go back to grade school and do sentence diagrams until I my eyes roll in circles. So maybe you're feeling the bad shoulder today, too?

Or instead, maybe you just want to glance at the Wordle archive to give you an idea of past words? No matter why, I've got your back. So here's a clue, and the full answer if you're stuck on the latest puzzle. And if you're clueless what Wordle even is, I've got the details on that, too.

Wordle March 19: A helpful hint

I'm gracious enough to do this, when I give you permission to read my hint. And when you're preparing for an interview you might want to use this word to make sure you've planned for the small stuff that comes up on the way there—you wouldn't want to be late!

Today's Wordle 273 answer

Its tough to not figure it out some days. Or maybe you took your six shots, and now that your word-revolver is empty you just have to know. So to reload your brain—or just save your win streak—the Wordle March 19 answer is ALLOW.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.