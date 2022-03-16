Today's Wordle answer #270: Wednesday, March 16

Hunting for the Wordle March 16 (270) answer? Whether you do it while still blinking sleep away or right before tucking in for the night, Wordle has crept into our daily routines. For me, it's become the screen saver of my mind, with yellow and green blocks flying past my closed eyes like the field of winged toasters of olden times. So if you're stuck like I sometimes am, maybe I can lend a hand.

Or maybe you're strategizing your openers and need to see the Wordle archive to give you an idea of previous correct answers? Either way, I'm here to help out. So here's a clue, and the full answer if you're properly stumped. Plus, if you've been too busy with Elden Ring to figure out what this Wordle stuff is about, I've got the details on what this daily puzzle sensation is all about, too.

Wordle March 16: A helpful hint

If you really don't want to cook for your wedding (and why would you, that's a lot of food prep), this word can lend a hand. It's also a way in which a really nice person might behave around your personal tastes on a special day.

Today's Wordle 270 answer

The quest for perfection continues midweek. Whether you just want to know—or need to prop up your win streak—the Wordle March 16 answer is CATER.

How Wordle works

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns gray, that letter isn't in the secret word at all (note there's also a color-blind mode). If it turns yellow, that letter is in the word but in a different spot. And if it turns green you've got both the letter and placement correct. It's important to note that a yellow or green doesn't eliminate the possibility of a letter appearing twice, either. In our example, if A lit up green, it could mean there's only one A, or it could mean a word like "MAFIA" is the answer.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).