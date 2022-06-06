Today's Wordle answer #352: Monday, June 6

Have you been searching for the Wordle June 6 (352) answer? If there's one important rule for the beginning of the working week, it's this—don't overthink Wordle. As much as I love pulling out the sort of word that'd guarantee a win if I was playing for points elsewhere, that's not necessarily a big help here. APPLE could be a Wordle winner, just like BOOKS, CRABS, or GREEN.

Maybe you stopped by to look through our extensive Wordle archive (opens in new tab)? Whatever the reason for today's visit, I'm sure I can help. I've got a clue, the answer, and if you'd like to learn how to play I can show you how it all works.

Wordle June 6: A helpful hint

Today's word is the opposite of bright and cheerful—a real Eeyore of a term. When it's not busy describing moods, this word is used to talk about any sort of off-putting darkness. There's one vowel today, used twice.

Today's Wordle 352 answer

Let's make sure you're week starts with a win. The answer to the June 6 (352) Wordle is GLOOM.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.