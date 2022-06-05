Today's Wordle answer #351: Sunday, June 5

Have you been searching for the Wordle June 5 (351) answer? I've become a bit of a word magpie since I took up this daily word game routine, always on the lookout for the shiniest five-letter combination to add to my personal collection. Song lyrics, advertising billboards, recipe ingredients—anything could be my next Wordle victory, so it makes sense to pay attention to them all.

Perhaps you're just here to browse our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? No problem. I'm sure I can help with all of your Wordle woes. I can offer you a little clue, the full answer, and if you've never played Wordle before I can teach you all the rules.

Wordle June 5: A helpful hint

This word is often used when referring to how far down something is, but it can also refer to how detailed or intense someone's knowledge, feelings, or even personality are, too.

Today's Wordle 351 answer

Not every day needs to be a fight between you and a five-letter word. The answer to the June 5 (351) Wordle is DEPTH.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.