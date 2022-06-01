Today's Wordle answer #347: Wednesday, June 1

Have you been searching for the Wordle June 1 (347) answer? I swear someone must've stolen all of my green-boxed letters today, because they're not showing up in my Wordle guesses like they're supposed to. Still, one of the great things about this game is that no matter what happens along the way, the answer's always waiting at the end.

Perhaps you had so many greens you solved today's puzzle on your second guess, and just stopped by to look through our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? Whatever the reason, I'm here to help. I've prepared a helpful hint, the answer's ready and waiting for you just below that, and if you've never played Wordle before there's a clear explanation of the rules waiting at the bottom of this page.

Wordle June 1: A helpful hint

We're dealing with a sound today. Old wooden objects—floorboards, doors, that sort of thing—can make this noise. This word's also used to describe machinery or any large system that's struggling or moving slowly under pressure, too.

Today's Wordle 347 answer

No luck? Don't worry, you don't need luck when I've got the solution right here. The answer to the June 1 (347) Wordle is CREAK.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.