Today's Wordle answer #294: Saturday, April 9

Hoping to find the answer to the April 9 (294) Wordle? Then you've come to the right place. I find there are times when I'm an unstoppable word machine, five letter terms like AGLET and XYLEM tripping off my tongue, and others when it takes me half an hour to think up CLOUD.

Maybe you're not here for today's puzzle at all, and just wanted to browse our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead. Whatever the reason, I'm here to help. I can offer a helpful prod in the right direction, the answer in big bold text, and if you're a first-timer who'd like to learn how to play Wordle then I can help with that too.

Wordle April 9: A helpful hint

You'll find these architectural features pretty much everywhere, made of concrete, wood, glass, and more. Some are purely functional, some spiral upwards, and some are true works of art. Whatever their design, they're always going up—from a certain point of view.

Today's Wordle 294 answer

Still no luck? Don't worry, everyone's allowed as many Wordle off days as they like. The solution to the April 9 (294) Wordle is STAIR.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.