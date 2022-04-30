Today's Wordle answer #315: Saturday, April 30

Have you been looking for the Wordle April 30 (315) answer? Having thousands of five-letter words to choose from can make it tough to pick one to start with, especially when it's been a while since my last three, or even four, guess victory. It's on those days I like to look around the room for a little nudge—good or bad, at least I'm over that first hurdle. Try it for yourself if you're stuck.

And if you're not stuck at all, maybe you'd like to look at our Wordle archive instead? No matter why you're here, I can help you out. I've got a quick hint, today's answer, and if you've never played Wordle before I can teach you how to play.

Wordle April 30: A helpful hint

Today's newly-born five-letter word sounds and is spelled almost the same as a smoking-hot four letter noun, but you'll need to think small—insect small—if you're going to get today's answer.

Today's Wordle 315 answer

It's the first day of the weekend and the last day of a busy month, so let's not delay you any longer. The Wordle April 30 (315) answer is LARVA.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.