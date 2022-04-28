Today's Wordle answer #313: Thursday, April 28

Are you hoping to find the Wordle April 28 (313) answer? Good luck tends to take the day off at the worst moments—like when I've somehow dodged every correct letter on my keyboard and found myself staring at two yellow boxes that don't seem to fit anywhere. If that sounds a lot like you today then don't panic, because you're a quick scroll away from everything you need.

Maybe you're luck's doing just fine and you wanted to check out our Wordle archive instead? Go for it. No matter why you're here, I know I can help. I can offer a handy clue, the complete answer, and if you've never played the game before I can even offer some top Wordle tips.

Wordle April 28: A helpful hint

There's a distinct citrusy tone to today's word—it's full of life and energy. In fact it's so fresh this is one word you can taste. There's an uncommon consonant in here though, so try to be a little bold and pick something you wouldn't usually go for.

Today's Wordle 313 answer

Today's Wordle was a pretty tough one from a word-assembling point of view, so don't feel bad if the answer didn't quite come to you in time—I'm sure you'll know it when you see it. The Wordle April 28 (313) answer is ZESTY.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.