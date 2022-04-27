Today's Wordle answer #312: Wednesday, April 27

Are you looking for the Wordle April 27 (312) answer? When I first started playing Wordle I thought knowledge was the key to success: more words means more answers, right? Only it's really more about finding connections, taking a jumble of vowels and consonants and making them mean something. Has the way you played evolved over time, too?

Maybe you're here to browse our Wordle archive for pleasure or inspiration instead? Whatever the reason, I can help. I've got a little push in the right direction for those who want it, the answer for those teetering at the edge of Wordle oblivion, and if you're interested in the game but have no idea where to begin I can teach you how to play.

Wordle April 27: A helpful hint

Just the one vowel today, all on its own. The word it's found in is all about putting something on display for all the world to see, sharing something visual with others. It doesn't have to be an image though—this word can apply to just about anything.

Today's Wordle 312 answer

Is today not the day you're prepared to risk your hard-fought win streak on a hopeful guess? That's what I'm here for. The April 27 (312) Wordle answer is SHOWN.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.