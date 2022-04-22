Today's Wordle answer #307: Friday, April 22

Are you looking for the Wordle April 22 (307) answer? I find opening words are the most exciting, frustrating, useful, and unhelpful things imaginable—it all depends on the day. Sometimes they set you up for an easy win, sometimes you may as well not have typed anything at all. Let's take a little uncertainty out of your puzzling and get you on track no matter how well (or otherwise) your first guess went.

Perhaps you came here to look through our Wordle archive instead? However you came upon this page, I know I can help you out. If you'd like a handy hint I've got one waiting for you, and I've even supplied the answer. And if you're new to all this Wordle-ing I can even teach you how to play.

Wordle April 22: A helpful hint

Today's answer is all about one word with many uses. At their greenest this word can grow indoors or outdoors, and at their biggest they are giant factories of metal and machinery. Either way, they're not going anywhere.

Today's Wordle 307 answer

I find words like this can be the trickiest to pin down—they look so obvious when you see them but there's a lot of unusual choices in there. However well you've do so far, you'll be pleased to know the answer to the Wordle April 22 (307) is PLANT.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.