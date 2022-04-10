Today's Wordle answer #295: Sunday, April 10

Were you looking for the answer to the April 10 (295) Wordle? Maybe you're one wrong guess away from Wordle oblivion, or perhaps you wanted to get ahead on a busy day. I know how both of those situations feel, and I'd like to help you avoid them.

Perhaps you'd like to take a look through our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) and search past entries for inspiration in the present instead. No matter why you're here, I'm on hand to help you out. I can provide a clue, the complete answer, and if you're new to Wordle I can even teach you how to play.

Wordle April 10: A helpful hint

This is a special sort of nothing you can find everywhere—you can even paint your walls with it if you like. But is it a colour or a shade?

Today's Wordle 295 answer

Don't worry if you're still stuck, nobody seriously expects you to get it right all the time. The solution to the April 10 (295) Wordle is BLACK.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle (opens in new tab), as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.