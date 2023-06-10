Today's Wordle hint and answer #721: Saturday, June 10

If you need a little help with today's Wordle then you've come to the right place. Keep on scrolling for tips, guides, and a handy list of past answers, as well as a clue for today's game and, of course, the answer to the June 10 (721) Wordle. No matter what puzzle assistance you're looking for, you're sure to find it here.

I was in danger of thinking myself out of today's Wordle answer, chasing after words that may be valid but weren't especially helpful, instead of going for the choice I really should have picked three guesses earlier. As frustrating as it is to type myself out of a better result, at the end of the day, a win's still a win.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, June 10

"One more time" is another way of saying today's answer, which refers to anything that either can or must be done repeatedly. You might watch your favourite movie _____, for example. There are two vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #721 Wordle answer?

You just can't lose. The answer to the June 10 (721) Wordle is AGAIN.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

June 9: BALSA

BALSA June 8: CRUMB

CRUMB June 7: HATER

HATER June 6: SCOUT

SCOUT June 5: ENNUI

ENNUI June 4: BEAST

BEAST June 3: NANNY

NANNY June 2: HUMID

HUMID June 1: JAZZY

JAZZY May 31: AGILE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.