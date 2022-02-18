What is the Wordle answer for today?

Looking for the Wordle answer for today's word conundrum? The simple word puzzle game has erupted in popularity, to the point where it's hard to scroll through Twitter without having your eyes assaulted with green and yellow squares. Everyone seems keen to show off their results, whether they get the answer in the first couple of tries or barely scrape through. Turning them into Townscaper buildings is always an option, too.

Occasionally, Wordle will throw out an especially tricky answer. The differences with spelling in the US, for example, can cause problems, or if the word isn't commonly used. But much of the fun of Wordle comes from figuring out what the answer might be from the clues revealed by each subsequent guess. So if you're keen to hold on to your current win streak and don't want to take a chance on your final guess, here's today's Wordle answer, as well as the previous ten solutions.

Wordle 18 Feb (244) answer

Today's Wordle answer is quite tricky. The word is common enough, but it uses the same letter twice, making the solution harder to figure out.

The Wordle answer today is:

DODGE

Wordle archive: The ten previous solutions

This list shows you words that have been used previously, to give you an idea of what to expect from the daily word game.

Here are the Wordle solutions for the last ten days:

Feb 17 (243): SHAKE

SHAKE Feb 16 (242): CAULK

CAULK Feb 15 (241): AROMA

AROMA Feb 14 (240): CYNIC

CYNIC Feb 13 (239): ROBIN

ROBIN Feb 12 (238): ULTRA

ULTRA Feb 11 (237): ULCER

ULCER Feb 10 (236): PAUSE

PAUSE Feb 9 (235): HUMOR

HUMOR Feb 8 (234): FRAME

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game that requires you to figure out the five-letter word by the process of elimination and guesswork. You get six chances to guess, and each answer you give will let you know if the letters you've used are correct and, if they are, whether they're in the right place.