How to complete Strength to Weakness in Shadowlands

Stuck trying to complete the Strength to Weakness quest in WoW Shadowlands? There are plenty of new daily quests to pick up in Korthia now that the 9.1 update has landed. Some are straightforward fetch quests, while others can be a little more confusing. Especially when the quest text isn't particularly descriptive.

It's not just the dailies that can be hard to figure out. Some of the new Korthia rares aren't quite as clear-cut as they first appear, either. WoW Consumption , for example, needs to be left to gain stacks to transform into a rare-elite. But if you're stuck on the WoW Strength to Weakness daily quest, here's what you need to do.

WoW Strength to Weakness: How to energise the Lightning Rods

You pick up this quest from Bonesmith Heirmir at Keeper's Respite in Korthia. For the first step of this quest, you need to energise the Lightning Rod five times. The area should be marked on the map (see below), but it's not immediately obvious what you need to do once you get there.

Essentially, you need to climb onto the massive chain located here. You can't miss it. You should see little blue swirly spots appearing at random points on the chain, and you just need to step into five of these to energise your Lightning Rod. Just don't fall off.

Image 1 of 2 Chain location (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Image 2 of 2 Borrhas location (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Once that's done, the objective changes, and you need to locate and mount Borrhas, a rideable beast that's waiting for you nearby. Again, the area should be marked on your map, but you can check the screenshots above for the location. Once mounted, you must kill 50 Mawsworn enemies in the area. Riding Borrhas gives you access to three special abilities with which to make quick work of them.