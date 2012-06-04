World of Battleships E3 trailer features naval war, torpedoes, shipwrecks

The dramatic pre-rendered E3 trailer for Wargaming.net's World of Battleships alternates between shots of happy ships (above the water, firing cannons) and sad ships (below the water, rusting, home to crabs.) Or perhaps I've got that the wrong way around. Perhaps ships like sinking: perhaps it's like a holiday, or retirement. They probably think submarines are slackers. I should stop anthropomorphising military hardware.

It's the first we've seen of Wargaming.net's naval combat MMO for a while - classes were confirmed back in September , but otherwise the focus has been on upcoming dogfighter World of Warplanes . Check out the new trailer below.

[VAMS id="QxEF626Iw3GIM"]