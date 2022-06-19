Today's Wordle answer guide #365: Sunday, June 19

Sundays are lazy days, unless you're scrabbling around for the answer to the June 19 (365) Wordle. Wait, 365? That's a serious milestone—there's now an official Wordle puzzle for every single day of the year. That's incredible; it's hard not to think of Wordle as the hot new puzzle game on the internet block. Time flies when you're having fun, doesn't it?

Today feels like it would be the perfect day to take a look at our Wordle archive (opens in new tab), especially if you've not visited before. As always, I'm here to help with all of your Wordle woes. I've prepared a little hint, written out the answer just below that, and if you'd like to learn how to play I'd be happy to explain the rules.

Wordle June 19: A helpful hint

What's the opposite of a winner? There are two vowels today, evenly spaced.

Today's Wordle 365 answer

Some days you've got all the right letters, but can't see the right word at the end of it. Let me help. The answer to the June 19 (365) Wordle is LOSER.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.