Today's Wordle answer #323: Sunday, May 8

Have you been trying to find the Wordle May 8 (323) answer? When the going gets tough and I somehow hit every useless letter in the alphabet, I find it helpful to remember that all of this Wordle-ing is supposed to be a little bit of fun in my often-hectic days. I don't want to lose my win streak, but if I do I may as well do it with a smile on my face, don't you think?

Of course you may have no trouble pinning down the correct answer, and only stopped by to check out our updated Wordle archive. Whatever the reason, I'm here to help. I can offer you a little hint, the full answer, and if you're new to Wordle I can even teach you how to play.

Wordle May 8: A helpful hint

This one's tricky to pin down, as it means slightly different things depending on where you live. A quick-witted sort of intelligence usually covers most circumstances, but it can also refer to a pleasant person, too.

Today's Wordle 323 answer

Let's keep your win streak safe for the time being. The Wordle May 8 (323) answer is CANNY.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.