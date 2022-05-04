Today's Wordle answer #319: Wednesday, May 4

Have you been looking for the Wordle May 4 (319) answer? One of the pleasures of this game is the way it allows me to privately dust off the extreme corners of my vocabulary, tickling those odd little terms I have no practical use for but still rattle around my skull regardless. Sometimes they're helpful, but more often than not it's just fun to see what pops up when I place my fingers on the keyboard. Have you ever surprised yourself with an unusual word?

Maybe you've already cleared today's puzzle, and would like to browse our Wordle archive instead. Feel free to browse to your heart's content. Whatever the reason, I'm here to help. I can give you a little hint if that's all you need, provide the full answer, and if you'd like to learn how to play Wordle, but have no idea where to start, I can teach you all the rules.

Wordle May 4: A helpful hint

This is one ordinary word with multiple, but very different, meanings. You can use this word to describe any time you're actively trying to get better at a particular task or improve a personal skill, and you can use it when referring to a common form of public transport, too.

Today's Wordle 319 answer

Not every Wordle is going to work out the way you hoped it would, which is why I'm here to give you a hand. The Wordle May 4 (319) answer is TRAIN.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.