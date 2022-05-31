Today's Wordle answer #346: Tuesday, May 31

Have you been looking for the Wordle May 31 (346) answer? Not every day can be a winner (not without a little help from a certain daily guide, anyway), and it's on days like these I have to remind myself that defeat is temporary, but Wordle is forever (New York Times willing). There's no reason why tomorrow won't be the start of an incredible winning streak that stretches all the way to the end of the year.

Maybe you've sailed through today's puzzle, and came by to look through our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? No matter why you're here, I'm sure I can help. I can offer you a little nudge in the right direction, show you the answer, and I can even teach you how to play.

Wordle May 31: A helpful hint

There's a very European feel to today's word. Imagine a grand old estate surrounded by deer-filled land and ancient woods—what's the name of the building in the middle of it? There are two vowels to find, neatly spaced apart.

Today's Wordle 346 answer

Don't worry if you're still stuck, the solution's only a sentence away. The answer to the May 31 (346) Wordle is MANOR.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.