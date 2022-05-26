Today's Wordle answer #341: Thursday, May 26

Have you been looking for the Wordle May 26 (341) answer? It's those sad times when I'm on my fifth guess and my mind's twisting like a pretzel trying to make the letters I've got make sense that I like to remember my favourite Wordle related phrase: it's only a game. A very good one, but still, it's worth saving the headaches for more important things, like when I reach for a fresh bag of coffee only to realise I forgot to buy one last time I was out. That really stings.

Perhaps you came by to look through our extensive Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? Whatever the reason for today's visit, I'm sure I can lend a hand. I've got handy hints, the complete solution, and if you've never played Wordle before I can show you how it all works.

Wordle May 26: A helpful hint

Today's word concerns useful things. Exactly what that thing is varies wildly: It can be an object someone can hold, touch, and even sell, or it might be a hardworking employee or someone's special skill. There's a double consonant in today's answer, so watch out for that.

Today's Wordle 341 answer

Repeating letters can really mess with your Wordle tactics, so let me help you out. The answer to the May 26 (341) Wordle is ASSET.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.