Today's Wordle answer #334: Thursday, May 19

Have you been looking for the Wordle May 19 (334) answer? I know how that feels. Some days I can recall the sort of words that used to impress my old English Lit teacher—it's just a shame none of them help me find the one word I'm looking for. Still, today's loss is tomorrow's fresh start.

Maybe you've already aced today's puzzle and stopped by to browse our Wordle archive instead? Whatever the reason for your visit, I know I can help you out. I've got a little hint, the answer, and if you'd like to learn how to play the internet's favourite word-puzzling phenomenon then I can teach you all the rules.

Wordle May 19: A helpful hint

Today's word is most often used to describe a particular material, one that's often—but not always—transparent and colourless. The term can also refer to something fragile even though this substance, used everywhere from family homes to laboratories, can be so tough it's bulletproof.

Today's Wordle 334 answer

Still not sure? That's okay, I've got the word you need right here. The answer to the May 19 (334) Wordle is GLASS.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.