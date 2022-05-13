Today's Wordle answer #328: Friday, May 13

Have you been searching for the Wordle May 13 (328) answer? Friday the 13th tends to be traditionally thought of as an unlucky day, but between your guesses and my help there's no reason why today has to ruin your hard-won Wordle streak.

Maybe your day's already as lucky as can be, and you've just popped in to browse our Wordle archive instead? Whatever the reason for your click, I'm here to help. I can give you a hint, the complete answer to today's challenge, and if you'd like to learn how to play I can explain Wordle's rules quickly and clearly.

Wordle May 13: A helpful hint

This word has a very specific singular meaning, used only in instances where someone is quite, but never very, drunk.

Today's Wordle 328 answer

Still not seeing it, and you don't have the guesses spare to take a risk? Let's get you over the finish line. The answer to the May 13 (328) Wordle is TIPSY.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.