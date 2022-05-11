Today's Wordle answer #326: Wednesday, May 11

Have you been searching for Wordle May 11 (326) Wanswer and now need a hand? Have you ever woken up with a great word stuck in your head, and you just can't wait to see if it's as brilliant an opener as you think it might be? I know it's only a small thing, but it's one of the unexpected pleasures of making Wordle part of my daily routine: it sparks my brain in strange new ways.

Perhaps you've stopped by to take a look through our ever-expanding Wordle archive instead? Whatever the reason, I'm here to help you out. I can offer a hint, the full answer, and if you'd like to learn how to play Wordle I can teach you how.

Wordle May 11: A helpful hint

We're dealing with a joke of a word today, one that describes something that's ridiculous in an idiotically disorganised way. It can also be used in a similar vein as the definition of a type of drama, although in those instances the disorganisation is (hopefully) staged.

Today's Wordle 326 answer

Some days you don't need a clue, you just need the one thing that'll save your win streak. here it is. The answer to the May 11 (326) Wordle is FARCE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.