Today's Wordle answer #282: Monday, March 28

On the hunt for the March 28 (282) Wordle answer? My library of puzzle knowledge is a lot more like a dusty bookshelf, bricked over in a remodel. Even with that, I find moments of glory when just the right answer pops to mind on my daily Wordle. Although it's also cursed me with a habit to stick to opening words that are more cool than clutch.

So if you're similar you might want a hand. Or maybe just our Wordle archive to check out past answers? Regardless, I'm here to be of assistance. So here's a clue, and the full answer if you're stuck on the latest puzzle. And if Wordle is just total mumbo jumbo to you, I've got the info on that, too.

Wordle March 28: A helpful hint

Getting this will be the top of your list if you're stuck on an island alone, if you can't help yourself. It's also handy to use it when something has been misplaced and you need it.

Today's Wordle 282 answer

Adding to your own personal trophy case is the best. Whatever your reasons are for wanting it—even just saving your win streak—the Wordle March 28 answer is FOUND.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.