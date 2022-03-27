Today's Wordle answer #281: Sunday, March 27

Have you pondered, but been unable to find the March 27 (281) Wordle answer? While I'm no wizard with a powerful orb to think on my puzzles, I still spend an inordinate amount of time on my guesses. As someone who never did well with spelling bees, let alone spellings, I've never had the best of luck with word games, but something in Wordle makes me keep coming back to butt my head against the colored blocks—and I bet you feel the same way.

Or maybe you just want our Wordle archive to check out past answers? Regardless of why, I'm here offering assistance. So here's a clue, and the full answer if you're stuck on the latest puzzle. And if you need help understanding what Wordle is, I've got the info on that, too.

Wordle March 27: A helpful hint

You probably know this from mythology or fantasy stories as a kind of woodsy spirit. It's also what a lot of insects are called before they grow up, fun fact.

Today's Wordle 281 answer

Sometimes you have to lose to appreciate the wins, or so I've been told. Whatever your reasons are—even just saving your win streak—the Wordle March 27 answer is NYMPH.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.