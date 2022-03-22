Today's Wordle answer #276: Tuesday, March 22

Wondering what the Wordle March 22 (276) answer is? Each day I step up to Wordle's plate and take some swings. Most of the time, I feel like I'm trying to play t-ball with toothpick for a bat, but sometimes I get lucky. Sending my second guess over the fence and then taking a celebratory lap around the social media bases is a pretty good start to my day. But for all the rest of the days, I just wish I had more of a fighting chance, and maybe you've felt that way, too?

Or instead, maybe it's just that you need our Wordle archive to check out past answers? Whatever the reason, I've got your back. So here's a clue, and the full answer if you're stuck on the latest word puzzle. And if Wordle sounds like an obscure monster to you, I've got the details on what its all about, too.

Wordle March 22: A helpful hint

You'll find your drink does this if you dash up the stairs with it, so make sure you take your time. Of course, it isn't just drinks, but all liquids that get up to this sort of business now and again.

Today's Wordle 276 answer

Now and again we all get stuck in neutral when we wanted drive. Or perhaps you just dropped your phone while typing? But whatever your reasons are for needing it—even just saving your win streak—the Wordle March 22 answer is SLOSH.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.