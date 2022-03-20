Today's Wordle answer #274: Sunday, March 20

Wondering what the Wordle March 20 (274) answer is? The feeling when you nail an answer on the second or third try is like nothing else. It sticks with me the rest of the day and lets me say "well, at least I really smashed Wordle today." But if you're like me, you're stuck far more often than you nail it, so maybe you need a helping hand?

Or instead, you might just want to look at the Wordle archive to give you an idea of past words? Whatever brought you here, I've got your back. So here's a clue, and the full answer if you're stuck on the latest puzzle. And if you're lost about what Wordle even is but you keep hearing about it, I've got the details on that, too.

Wordle March 20: A helpful hint

You'll have to use this word now and again with your drivers license. You'll also find it really useful each month for whatever subscriptions you're fond of, lest they disappear on you.

Today's Wordle 274 answer

It's never fun to whiff on your guesses. Or maybe your cat walked on the keyboard and wasted some guesses? So for whatever you need it for—even just saving your win streak—the Wordle March 20 answer is RENEW.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.