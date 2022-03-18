Today's Wordle answer #272: Friday, March 18

Puzzled what the Wordle March 18 (272) answer is? Wordle spends equal amounts of time making me feel like a genius and a moron—depending on whether or not I'm lucky on any given day. So if you're befuddled by boxes, you've come to the right place and can count yourself among good company.

Or maybe you've got this under control, and just want to see the Wordle archive to give you an idea of past words? No matter what your reasoning is, I've got your back. So here's a clue, and the full answer if you've been outfoxed. And if you're uncertain what Wordle even is, I've got the details on that, too.

Wordle March 18: A helpful hint

The cooking world owns this term, and getting it wrong certainly will have you cooked. You'll be in good company, with onions, potatoes, peppers, mushrooms, and lots of other things enjoying the process.

Today's Wordle 272 answer

Frustration can get the best of all of us sometimes. Or curiousity. So to keep you in the loop—or just save your win streak—the Wordle March 18 answer is SAUTE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.