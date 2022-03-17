Today's Wordle answer #271: Thursday, March 17

Need to figure out the Wordle March 17 (271) answer? Wordle's gray, yellow, and green squares are rapidly replacing stoplights in my memory. Thankfully, the yellow and green still match up, so I won't be accidentally blazing through any intersections anytime soon. If you're anything like me, figuring Wordle out can be a real challenge some days, and ruining your win streak is a drag. Nobody is going to judge you for getting a helping hand here.

Or perhaps you're just on your last guess and need to see the Wordle archive to give you an idea of past words? No matter what the reason is, I've got your back. So here's a clue, and the full answer if you're properly stumped. And if you're clueless what all this Wordle stuff is about, I've got a breakdown for that, too.

Wordle March 17: A helpful hint

You go out to these with a date, but you can also catch one at home. They used to be made mostly in California, but everywhere from Toronto to Atlanta plus India and Korea have their own versions now.

Today's Wordle 271 answer

Sometimes you just want a win. So to keep you up to date—or keep your win streak alive—the Wordle March 17 answer is MOVIE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.