Today's Wordle answer #268: Monday, March 14

Looking for the Wordle March 14 (268) answer? Another new day can mean only one thing: a fresh Wordle conundrum. Thankfully, along with my morning cup of tea—teh tarik, if you're wondering—I can fire up some music and scratch my head repeatedly while endless rolls of five letter words spin in my brain. Besides being an excellent way to get my brain working, I get to gloat to friends when I have a particularly lucky opener, and that's precisely what we all need.

But before you can gloat, you need the Wordle answer for today. So if you're struggling, I'm here to help: here's a clue, and the full answer if you're properly stumped. And I have the details on what Wordle is, if you've been hiding under a social media rock for the past few months.

Wordle March 14: A helpful hint

Today's answer is equally at home hammering out suits of armor in the forge, or giving your nose delights in a field of flowers. Just make sure you're thinking in the past tense.

Today's Wordle 268 answer

For anyone who swung and missed today, you have my empathy. So just to sate your curiosity—or keep your win streak alive—the Wordle March 17 answer is SMELT.

How Wordle works

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns gray, that letter isn't in the secret word at all (note there's also a color-blind mode). If it turns yellow, that letter is in the word but in a different spot. And if it turns green you've got both the letter and placement correct. It's important to note that a yellow or green doesn't eliminate the possibility of a letter appearing twice, either. In our example, if A lit up green, it could mean there's only one A, or it could mean a word like "MAFIA" is the answer.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).