Today's Wordle answer #292: Thursday, April 7

Have you been trying to hunt down the answer to the April 7 (292) Wordle? Then you've come to the right place. Some days this little puzzle is a welcome wake-up for your brain, the two working in harmony to create some fun. Other days, you and Wordle are so far apart it may as well be asking you to conjugate a dozen Sumerian verbs before breakfast.

Maybe you're not here for today's Wordle at all, and just wanted to browse our Wordle archive (opens in new tab)? No problem. I've got all your Wordle-related issues covered; whether that means a small hint for today's puzzle, the answer on a plate, or a clear explanation of what Wordle is.

Wordle April 7: A helpful hint

You've got two different vowels to find today, and a word you might need to strike out into new territory to find. Be brave. You can handle this brief little excursion into the unknown.

Today's Wordle 292 answer

Still not sure? Rather not risk your impressive win streak? I get it. If all you want is to read the answer, then I'm on hand to give it to you. The solution to the April 7 (292) Wordle is FORAY.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.