Today's Wordle answer #290: Tuesday, April 5

Are you looking for the answer to the April 5 (290) Wordle? The dream is to have a brilliant starter followed by the perfect second guess, confirming your suspicions and making the following entry nothing more than a formality. Some days the reality is you have two guesses left and three valid words floating around your head and you could use a little guidance—it happens to the best of us.

Maybe you just missed a day and wanted to read the solution? Our Wordle archive is on hand to help with that. Whatever the reason for today's visit, I'm here to help. I can offer you a useful clue, the full answer, or even teach you how to play Wordle if you'd like.

Wordle April 5: A helpful hint

People tend to encounter this word in a medical context more than they do anywhere else, at the beginning of a life-changing event for everyone involved. You've got one vowel used twice here in a nice balanced formation.

Today's Wordle 290 answer

Are you staring at too many yellows and don't have enough guesses left to cross the finish line? Don't worry about it, words and Wordles can be slippery things some days. The solution you're looking for to the April 5 (290) Wordle is NATAL.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.