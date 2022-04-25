Today's Wordle answer #310: Monday, April 25

Would you like to know the answer to the April 25 (310) Wordle? Five boxes. Twenty-six letters. How hard can it be? Even after hundreds of Wordles, there's no real answer to that. It just is, and that's why we love it, loathe it, and keep coming back for more.

Maybe you've already cleared today's puzzle and wanted to browse our Wordle archive instead? Whatever the reason for your visit, I'm here to help. I can provide a hint if that's all you need, and the answer if you want it. If you're new to Wordle I can even teach you how to play too.

Wordle April 25: A helpful hint

Today's word is a little off-centre, or depending on the circumstances maybe even a little wrong. Sometimes that's what you need, though—the world would be a pretty boring place if everything was perfectly level and balanced all the time.

Today's Wordle 310 answer

Was that clue helpful? I hope so. But sometimes you're just too close to losing for an educated guess to be worth the risk, so here's what you've been looking for. The Wordle April 25 (310) answer is ASKEW.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.