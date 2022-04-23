Today's Wordle answer #308: Saturday, April 23

Are you looking for the April 23 (308) Wordle answer? I know how it goes: Two greens show up on your first guess and then somehow it's nothing but greys and yellows all the way down. Those other greens have got to be there somewhere, but there are too many keys and not enough tries to find them.

Maybe you aced today's challenge, and wanted to check out our Wordle archive instead? Whatever your reason for clicking, I'm here to help. I've got a handy hint if you want it, the answer in easily-copied block capitals, and if you've never played Wordle before I can show you how.

Wordle April 23: A helpful hint

This versatile word can be a colour, a fruit, or even a name depending on the situation. Just to add to the confusion, the colour doesn't always match the fruit and the fruit is actually quite bitter when eaten, yet millions of people have been doing so for thousands of years anyway.

Today's Wordle 308 answer

Sometimes you just need that one last little push over the finish line, so let's save your win streak and get you there. The April 23 (308) Wordle answer is OLIVE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.