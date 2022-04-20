Today's Wordle answer #305: Wednesday, April 20

Are you looking for the Wordle April 20 (305) answer? On more than a few occasions trying to solve everyone's favourite daily puzzle has felt about as productive as flipping through a dictionary in the dark. Let's shine a light on today's problem and help you cross the finish line with ease.

Or perhaps you already blazed through today's game and stopped by to browse our Wordle archive instead? Whatever the case, I'm here to help with all your Wordle-related problems. I can offer a quick clue, the solution, and if you're new to the game I can even teach you how to play.

Wordle April 20: A helpful hint

This word is just as likely to involve shipping containers travelling the globe as it does trousers (or pants, depending on where you live). Appropriately enough you can even find a popular mode of transport contained in today's answer, too.

Today's Wordle 305 answer

Some days there are too many grey boxes and not enough time. If that's you, I've got just the thing you need: the answer to the April 20 (305) Wordle is CARGO.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.