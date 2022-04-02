Today's Wordle answer #287: Saturday, April 2

Were you looking for some help with the April 2 (287) Wordle answer? Sometimes those five letter words just don't spring to mind when you need them most, even when you're sure you've read dozens of them before breakfast. You have my permission to give yourself a break (there's one) and allow (and another) our helpful hint to guide you.

Or did you want to browse our Wordle archive instead? Whatever the reason for your visit, I'm here with a helpful hint as well as the full answer to today's puzzle. And if you're not sure what all this Wordle business is about, I can help with that too.

Wordle April 2: A helpful hint

Today's word is something of a recurring theme online—especially in relation to TV—but tends not to pop up in casual conversation. You'll need two different vowels to solve this one.

Today's Wordle 287 answer

You always know it when you see it, don't you? Don't kick yourself too hard if you found yourself taking a peek—sometimes the right word doesn't come to mind until it's too late. The answer to the April 2 (287) Wordle is TROPE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.