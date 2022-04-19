Today's Wordle answer #304: Tuesday, April 19

Have you been searching for the answer to the April 19 (304) Wordle? I'm feeling bullish today: We've got six guesses to find five letters—let's do this together and come out the other side with yet another victory to our names.

Maybe you've already solved today's puzzle and wanted to spend some time with our Wordle archive instead? It's there for the browsing. No matter why you're here, I know I can help you out. I've got a clue for those who want a little help, the streak-saving answer, and if you're hoping to learn how to play Wordle then I'm happy to teach you.

Wordle April 19: A helpful hint

These areas can be found in anything from humble homes to grand theatres, although they're less of a place to be and more a place to get you where you want to go. You know that "sometimes" vowel? Try that.

Today's Wordle 304 answer

Sometimes it's just not worth risking your hard-earned win streak over one bad day. Don't worry, I get it and I have just the thing you need. The answer to the April 19 (304) Wordle is FOYER.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.