Today's Wordle answer #300: Friday, April 15

Are you looking for the answer to the April 15 (300) Wordle? Three hundred? Already?! That feels like something of a landmark—let's celebrate it together with an easy victory. Do you remember your first Wordle? Were you there at the beginning or did it take a while to warm up?

Maybe you clicked over here to take a look at our Wordle archive instead? The important thing is I'm here to help you out. If you wanted a useful pointer in the right direction you'll find a helpful hint below, and those of you keen on reading the answer will find it on this very page. And if you've never played Wordle before I can teach you how to play too.

Wordle April 15: A helpful hint

Some sticklers insist you're supposed to feel today's word when you look up the answer to a Wordle instead of solving it "properly", but we'll have none of that here. Start off with a common consonant pairing—and don't feel bad for doing so.

Today's Wordle 300 answer

You really can't win them all—not unless you've scrolled down here, anyway. The answer to the April 15 (300) Wordle is SHAME.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.