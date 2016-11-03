Win a Steam key for psychological horror game Hektor

Want to hold onto the Halloween feeling? Brave the twisting, unpredictable corridors of Hektor. It's set in a defunct research facility and military blacksite hidden deep under the earth in deepest, darkest Greenland. Be warned, there might just be a relentless monster down there. Or is it the product of your psychosis, that you have to fend off using pills scattered throughout the facility?

We've teamed up with Bundle Stars once more to give away 100,000 Steam keys for Hektor, all in celebration of the Indie Legends 5 bundle, an eight game $3.49 bundle featuring the pretty RTS Grey Goo, the adorable Never Alone, and boat-building and boat-battling sim From The Depths.

To enter the giveaway, simply follow the instructions in the widget below. The giveaway will close on Thursday November 10.