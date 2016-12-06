Will Ferrell to star as aging esports player in upcoming comedy

According to a report from Variety, Will Ferrell (Anchorman, Talladega Nights, other movies about a strange man not acting professional in a professional setting), is set to star in an upcoming movie about esports, playing the part of an esports competitor who isn’t getting worse with age, miraculously. The pro gaming scene is known for players who skew younger as hand-eye coordination and reflexes tend to fade with age, so I’m sure we'll get 90 minutes of Ferrell making jokes about his age and videogames.



Michael Kvamme and Jordan Dunn, whose comedic trappings you’ll no doubt recognize from Spongebob Squarepants 3 (which I definitely have not seen), will write the film under the production banner of Legendary Entertainment. Evil Geniuses and Fnatic are currently in talks to appear in the film, but their role is still uncertain.



We’re not sure what game will feature in the film, if a real one at all, but I imagine the movie would work best with a big game like League of Legends or Dota 2 at the center. Let’s also collectively hope the writers don’t endlessly riff on how bizarre the concept of esports is rather than provide an informed, relatable backdrop for fans. Just let Ferrell be a goofball, and I think we’re set for some baseline fun. Either way, we’ll be definitely be having the ‘are esports actual sports’ debate in the marketing push up to the movie’s release in a few years. See you then.