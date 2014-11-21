What MMO designers can learn from Goat MMO Simulator

Goat MMO Simulator is a free Goat Simulator expansion which simulates a Goat Simulator MMO. It isn't a real MMO. I figured that out after I started playing it—I didn't read anything about it, OK? It was just wishful thinking, and that's the joke of it.

"We've had countless requests to just 'patch in multiplayer, come on man, it can't be that hard, don’t be lazy!' by players that don't understand that it would take years and we would have to rebuild the entire game from scratch," designer Armin Ibrisagic told The Verge. "With the trailer, we wanted to make fun of the simplified view that people have of game development."

It's true. From what I've heard from game devs and learned while being involved (from the sidelines) in web development, any sentence that begins with "can't you just" is silly. You can't just do anything. Development is hard, and a Goat Simulator MMO is an unreasonable expectation. But at least we have Goat MMO Simulator.

Despite the free expansions—which I think are really cool of Coffee Stain Studios—I still can't get more than 10 minutes of fun out of Goat Simulator. That said, I didn't get all that much out of The Elder Scrolls Online, either. Goat MMO Simulator simulates the things I hate about many MMOs: static worlds where the same mobs spawn again and again in the same place; the way players latch onto systems instead of roleplaying; NPCs rattling off quests they're destined to repeat until the last server shutters. I'm tired of having little to no effect on my surroundings. I'm tired of MMOs working so hard to be fair. There's nothing interesting about fairness.

But Goat MMO Simulator isn't just a parody of stuff I don't like. It presents some ideas that I think real MMO designers could learn from. So, in the spirit of Ibrisagic's statement, I've come up with a few little tips for MMO designers based on my brief adventure. My ideas are great, so expect every MMO to include them from now on, unless the developers are just lazy.

