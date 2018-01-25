Popular

What happens when you sail off the edge of the map in Sea of Thieves

Chris and Tyler take a journey to the end of the world in the Sea of Thieves closed beta.

After our four-player escapades in the Sea of Thieves closed beta yesterday, Chris Livingston and I returned to the open ocean for a longer journey on a smaller, two-person vessel. We hunted treasure, harassed bigger ships, and had an all around good time—never sank once.

We got a few good stories out of the session, and some new criticism of the beta which we'll keep exploring ahead of Sea of Thieves' March release, but the best was definitely when we decided to see what happens when you sail off the map.

Somehow, we came out of it alive. Watch above if you don't mind it being spoiled, or on YouTube.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
