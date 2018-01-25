What happens when you sail off the edge of the map in Sea of Thieves

After our four-player escapades in the Sea of Thieves closed beta yesterday, Chris Livingston and I returned to the open ocean for a longer journey on a smaller, two-person vessel. We hunted treasure, harassed bigger ships, and had an all around good time—never sank once.

We got a few good stories out of the session, and some new criticism of the beta which we'll keep exploring ahead of Sea of Thieves' March release, but the best was definitely when we decided to see what happens when you sail off the map.

Somehow, we came out of it alive. Watch above if you don't mind it being spoiled, or on YouTube.