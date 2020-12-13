What did you play last week?

Emma Davies played Haven, a sci-fi RPG about two lovers on the run. It's great to have a game about a happy couple rather than yet another singleton looking for love or at least a sidequest fling, especially given how much Haven resembles a visual novel. That alien planet looks cool too.

Chris Livingston played Legend Bowl, a retro gridiron game. It's in Early Access at the moment but it certainly has the look of a 2D American football sim from the pixel era, the likes of Tecmo Bowl or the 1990s Madden games.

Tyler Wilde played the new VR Medal of Honor, and found a virtual FPS that's learned none of the lessons of Half-Life: Alyx. Locking players in place for cutscenes is always a no-no in VR, but then so are the many other sins committed by Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

Luke Kemp played Chronos: Before the Ashes, the prequel to Remnant: After the Ashes. While originally released as a standalone VR game, Chronos has been retooled into a third-person Soulslike. It's post-apocalyptic fantasy where deaths can age you, though that's a system that apparently doesn't have much effect on the actual game.

Andy Kelly and James Davenport played Cyberpunk 2077, and both came away liking it less the more time they spent with it. It seems to be a common feeling thanks to repetitive warehouse infiltrations, enemies who are both unthreatening and bullet sponges, inconsistent character writing and tone, and scripted interactions that repeat too often. Even without the bugs, those sound like worrying concerns.

Enough about us. What about you? Has anyone else found time for the new Total War: Warhammer 2 DLC, or PHOGS!? Or has everyone just been playing Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know!