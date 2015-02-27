We Happy Few trailer reveals its creepy alt-'60s setting

What if Britain was instead populated by drug-chugging mime-a-likes locked in a permanent state of violent bliss? That's a really strange question, and yet Compulsion Games have seemingly decided to ask it in their new game We Happy Few.

The announcement trailer is equal shades of Bioshock and Doctor Who.

"We Happy Few is the tale of a plucky bunch of moderately terrible people trying to escape from a lifetime of cheerful denial," explains the official site. "Set in a drug-fuelled, retrofuturistic city in an alternative 1960s England, you’ll have to blend in with its other inhabitants, who don’t take kindly to people who don’t abide by their not-so-normal rules."

It certainly looks interesting. Compulsion's last game, Contrast, wasn't entirely successful—we gave it 52% in the magazine—but the style on show here is undeniable. Hopefully it'll translate into an eerie adventure, whatever that actually involves.