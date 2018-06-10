We Happy Few out in August, Microsoft acquires developer Compulsion Games

We Happy Few, first released on Steam in Early Access in July 2016, is out on August 10, Microsoft showed at its E3 2018 press conference. It's actually been awhile since We Happy Few was available for purchase on Early Access, as the developers removed it from sale after increasing the scope and price from $30 to $60. We played it recently, stating that its world is fascinating but its survival systems don't quite work.

Perhaps the bigger news is that Microsoft has acquired developer Compulsion Games. It's too early to say what that means for their next game, other than that it's most likely arriving for Xbox and PC.