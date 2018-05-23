Watch the Battlefield 5 reveal here

Easter eggs, Trevor Noah, a playful Twitter exchange and hints of a return to World War 2—Battlefield 5 has courted its share of hype in recent weeks.

Today, EA's DICE will "share their vision" of the next war shooter, via its Battlefield 5 Live Reveal event. Expect to learn more about its setting, multiplayer, new modes, gameplay changes, returning War Stories, and "answers to all the speculation" among other things.

Hosted by the Daily Show's Trevor Noah, the Battlefield 5 Live Reveal kicks off at 1 pm PDT/ 4 pm EDT / 9 pm BST on Twitch, Mixer, YouTube , and Battlefield.com.

Alternatively, check out the Twitch livestream here: